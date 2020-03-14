Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the February 13th total of 4,920,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 7,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,813,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,297,000 after acquiring an additional 348,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.18. 3,921,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,308. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.49. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.49. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.