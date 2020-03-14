Bruns H. Grayson Sells 10,000 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $1,019,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $4.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.90. 974,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,868. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Everbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $116.21.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 29.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after buying an additional 591,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,090,000 after buying an additional 41,549 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,405,000 after buying an additional 478,726 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,116,000 after buying an additional 144,285 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.