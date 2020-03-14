Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMTC. BidaskClub cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $27.37. 82,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.83. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

