BT Group’s (BT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BT Group (NYSE:BT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BT. HSBC cut BT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut BT Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut BT Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

BT Group has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BT Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BT Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BT Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BT Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

