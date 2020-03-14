BTIG Research Downgrades Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates restated a sell rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cfra upgraded Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a hold rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.33.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $8.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,780. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.48.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,134,409.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,333,801.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,195,115.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,460,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

