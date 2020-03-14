Bulwark Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34.00 (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. Bulwark has a market cap of $96,502.56 and $34.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Bulwark has traded 66.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

Bulwark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

