Burst Achieves Market Cap of $7.70 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Burst has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar. Burst has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and $57,721.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Upbit, C-CEX and Poloniex.

About Burst

Get Burst alerts:

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,085,719,749 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, C-CEX, Poloniex and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.