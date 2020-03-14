C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.11% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after buying an additional 32,597 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 365,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 223,856 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $6,887,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,598. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $57.25 and a 12-month high of $91.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

