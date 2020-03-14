Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent gas exploration company. Its acreage in Marcellus shale play poise it for major growth potential. Cabot continues to improve upon its industry-leading cost structure. Driven by operational efficiencies, the company was able to reduce its 2019 finding and development costs by 5.13%. It is committed to returning more than half of its free cash flow to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. However, being a natural gas-weighted company, Cabot continues to reel under the effects of the commodity price struggles. Cabot’s average realized natural gas price fell 36.3% y/y to $2.05 per Mcf in Q4. Struggling with lawsuits & denied a water permit, Cabot’s Constitution Pipeline Company is likely to be delayed substantially or cancelled. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $18.37. 20,083,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,769,992. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,616 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,035,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,341,000 after purchasing an additional 68,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

