Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 698,800 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the February 13th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 429,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 67,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CAE by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 42,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at $5,210,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAE traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.13. 685,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,555. CAE has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $699.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

