California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.06

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.06 and last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 15572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.27.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in California Water Service Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $19,262,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

