Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Camden National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Camden National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded up $3.27 on Tuesday, reaching $34.14. 100,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,808. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. Camden National has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $202,571.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Camden National by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

