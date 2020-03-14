Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of BTAI traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 885,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $594.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.58.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,478,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

