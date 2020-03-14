Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Victor George Dodig Buys 28,000 Shares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Victor George Dodig acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$71.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,994,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,699,166.82.

Shares of CM stock traded up C$13.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$84.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,660,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$70.03 and a one year high of C$115.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$105.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$108.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. CSFB cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$108.00 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$113.46.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

