Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Senior Officer Acquires C$199,742.50 in Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer acquired 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$199,742.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$620,484.50.

Shares of TSE CM traded up C$13.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$84.46. 6,660,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,534. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$105.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$108.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$70.03 and a one year high of C$115.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$108.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$113.46.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

