Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 4,030,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 883,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.21.

CNI traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.25. 1,662,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,968. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.443 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

