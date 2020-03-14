Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Down 31.5% in February

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the February 13th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,037,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,243. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 49.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

