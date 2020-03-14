Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Given Media Sentiment Score of -3.40

Media coverage about Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) has trended very negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Capital City Bank Group earned a daily sentiment score of -3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $20.62. 66,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,862. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.