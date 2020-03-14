CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.07. CarMax posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on KMX. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Argus upped their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,847. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average of $91.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. CarMax has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $103.18.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

