Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $59.00.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Standpoint Research upgraded Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.53.

CCL stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. 54,681,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,512,978. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. Carnival has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $57.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carnival will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

