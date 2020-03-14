Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter. Catasys updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CATS traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 345,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,602. The company has a market capitalization of $218.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. Catasys has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $20.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CATS shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Catasys in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catasys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

