Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,467 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 107.9% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 54.7% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock traded up $7.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.64. 8,713,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,329. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day moving average is $135.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.76.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.