CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Up 63.2% in February

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 454,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the February 13th total of 278,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CBZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In other CBIZ news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $106,823.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $43,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,717.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 20.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CBIZ by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CBIZ by 36.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 35,805 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 14.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CBIZ in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBZ traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 565,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.31. CBIZ has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $28.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

