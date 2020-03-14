CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) vs. Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Critical Analysis

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get CBIZ alerts:

This table compares CBIZ and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.46% 11.05% 5.12% Mastercard 48.08% 150.46% 30.71%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CBIZ and Mastercard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastercard 0 2 26 0 2.93

Mastercard has a consensus target price of $336.31, suggesting a potential upside of 24.55%. Given Mastercard’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mastercard is more favorable than CBIZ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of CBIZ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Mastercard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBIZ and Mastercard’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $948.42 million 1.35 $70.71 million $1.27 18.18 Mastercard $16.88 billion 16.07 $8.12 billion $7.77 34.75

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than CBIZ. CBIZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CBIZ has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Mastercard beats CBIZ on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services group offers group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises in the United States and parts of Canada. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising safety and security products, loyalty and reward programs, information and analytics services, consulting services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated has a strategic alliance with Finexio; and a strategic partnership with Network International to develop electronic payments in Africa and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.