CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,899 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.05% of CDW worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded up $9.83 on Friday, hitting $101.30. 2,292,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,369. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 1 year low of $91.25 and a 1 year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $8,657,928 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

