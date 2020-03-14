Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 911,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $5.14 on Friday, reaching $78.41. 1,553,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,159. Celanese has a one year low of $70.27 and a one year high of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average of $116.81.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

