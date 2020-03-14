Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.77. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 22.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

