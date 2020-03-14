Cellectar Biosciences’ (CLRB) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

CLRB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. 140,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,992. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.12% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

