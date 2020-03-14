Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cellectar Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 140,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,992. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.30. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Cellectar Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

