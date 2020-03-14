CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Down 9.5% in February

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 4,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CEMIG stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,383,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,414. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

