Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,044,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 484,900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.49% of Cenovus Energy worth $61,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $796,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 898,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 521,196 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,769,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,262,000 after buying an additional 3,191,471 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,742,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,915,000 after buying an additional 79,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 494,285 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $3.00. 15,207,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. Cenovus Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 67.86%.

CVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

