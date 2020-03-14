Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDEV. TD Securities cut their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Centennial Resource Development from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Centennial Resource Development from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,942,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,679,205. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $154.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. Centennial Resource Development’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,163 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,904,000. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,673,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 229,450 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 326,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 148,212 shares during the period.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

