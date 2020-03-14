Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) PT Lowered to $3.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks cut Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Centennial Resource Development from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,942,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,679,205. The firm has a market cap of $154.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,163 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at about $1,904,000. CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.9% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,673,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 229,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 83.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 326,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 148,212 shares in the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.