CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Head-To-Head Survey

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. TransAlta pays out -144.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TransAlta has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TransAlta is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and TransAlta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $6.83 billion 1.16 $3.30 billion N/A N/A TransAlta $1.77 billion 0.78 $61.79 million ($0.09) -55.00

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has higher revenue and earnings than TransAlta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of TransAlta shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENTRAIS ELETRI/S N/A 25.76% 8.56% TransAlta 3.52% -0.19% -0.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and TransAlta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 TransAlta 0 1 6 0 2.86

TransAlta has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given TransAlta’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransAlta is more favorable than CENTRAIS ELETRI/S.

Summary

TransAlta beats CENTRAIS ELETRI/S on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 71,684 kilometers of transmission lines and 6 power distributors that serve approximately 4.4 million consumers. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind. It also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives. The company operates facilities with approximately 9,331 megawatts of aggregate generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

