Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the February 13th total of 9,000,000 shares. Currently, 16.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

CENX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Century Aluminum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $188,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $177,459.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,409 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 123,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 684,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 222,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,350. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $433.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

