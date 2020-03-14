Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,040 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Century Aluminum worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $188,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $177,459.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CENX traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $434.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.86. Century Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CENX. B. Riley reduced their price target on Century Aluminum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

