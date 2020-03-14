Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $59.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,406. Century Bancorp has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The company has a market capitalization of $333.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.80.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 740,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,675,346. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.27 per share, with a total value of $45,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 735,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,405,500.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,783. Company insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

