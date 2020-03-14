Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Stock Position Raised by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Centurylink by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 21,022,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,077,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Centurylink’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTL. Morgan Stanley lowered Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

