Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Short Interest Up 18.0% in February

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock valued at $291,362,277. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.87 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CDAY shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.88.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.