Cfra Trims Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Target Price to $45.00

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target reduced by Cfra from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a market perform rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE DKS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $26.92. 4,185,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 29.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,616 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 256.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,513 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 701.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,284 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $1,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.