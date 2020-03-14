Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) to post earnings per share of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Charles River Laboratories Intl. posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full-year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $8.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.53.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $1,221,839.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,931.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.93. The company had a trading volume of 608,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,742. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a fifty-two week low of $117.84 and a fifty-two week high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

