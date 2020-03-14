Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.81

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 8635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,575,000 after buying an additional 569,836 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,267,000 after purchasing an additional 132,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chart Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,036,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,965,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,270,000 after buying an additional 638,902 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Chart Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 637,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,018,000 after buying an additional 24,893 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

