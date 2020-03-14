Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.81

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 8635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,575,000 after buying an additional 569,836 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,267,000 after purchasing an additional 132,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chart Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,036,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,965,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,270,000 after buying an additional 638,902 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Chart Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 637,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,018,000 after buying an additional 24,893 shares during the period.
Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
