Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Announces Earnings Results

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. 515,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,632. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CEMI shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

