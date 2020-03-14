Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $535.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $448.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $515.00.

NYSE CHE traded up $40.53 on Tuesday, reaching $420.72. The company had a trading volume of 161,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,358. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $313.49 and a fifty-two week high of $513.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $463.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,008,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $2,560,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

