China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 31.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Shares of CBPO stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.78. 231,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,456. China Biologic Products has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $119.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.01 and its 200-day moving average is $114.04. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBPO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

