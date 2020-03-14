China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Update

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 111.6% from the February 13th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.25. 259,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,766. China Recycling Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

