China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Update

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 111.6% from the February 13th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.25. 259,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,766. China Recycling Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

