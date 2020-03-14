Chromia Price Hits $0.0134 on Major Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $791,166.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded down 43.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.51 or 0.02242084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00197078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00043243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00112101 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia's total supply is 264,876,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,648,850 tokens.

The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

