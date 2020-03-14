ChronoCoin (CRN) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. ChronoCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $221,586.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChronoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChronoCoin has traded down 61.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00081752 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 64.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ChronoCoin Token Profile

ChronoCoin (CRYPTO:CRN) is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,203,953,119 tokens. The official website for ChronoCoin is timeinnovation.io

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChronoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

