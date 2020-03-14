Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Chubb worth $46,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,240,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,268. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $113.05 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

