CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director William Thomas Holland Acquires 100,000 Shares

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director William Thomas Holland bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,920 shares in the company, valued at C$1,683,990.

William Thomas Holland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CI Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, February 19th, William Thomas Holland sold 105,000 shares of CI Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.21, for a total transaction of C$2,646,693.00.

Shares of CIX stock traded up C$1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.93. 1,192,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,930. CI Financial Corp has a 1-year low of C$15.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 7.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.